SEOUL Nov 25 A South Korean consortium has won
a $1.06 billion deal to build a combined cycle power plant in
Algeria, consortium member Daewoo International said
in a statement on Sunday.
Under the turnkey contract with the state-run Algerian
Society of Electricity Production, the consortium consisting of
Daewoo International, Hyundai Engineering and Hyundai
Engineering & Construction will construct the
1,200-megawatt power plant in Algeria's northeastern town of Ain
Arnat, the Daewoo statement said.
The power station will rise over a period of 39 months, it
added.
South Korean builders are competing with firms from China
and Brazil for construction contracts in fast-growing Africa.
On Monday, Daewoo International announced it had signed a
$1.3 billion deal with the Kenyan Electricity Generating Company
to build a 600-megawatt, coal-fired power plant.
