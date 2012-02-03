LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Kookmin Bank, South Korea's
largest commercial bank, got to know the meaning of the word
schadenfreude this week as it turned the failure of some of its
peers to launch their Samurai deals to its advantage.
The lender attracted huge demand from the yen market as a
result of pent-up demand for South Korean bank paper as three of
the country's banking majors -- Woori, Hana and newcomer Shinhan
-- postponed previously announced plans to issue. Interest in
Kookmin's debt was such that it was able to squeeze a lower rate
for its funding.
Even so, the banks that pulled out might also actually stand
to benefit somewhat. Because Kookmin was the first out and
managed to achieve a tighter yield, it has set a more favourable
benchmark for the upcoming refinancing of South Korean bank
debt.
South Korean financial institutions face a considerable
amount of maturing yen debt -- more than JPY72.9bn (USD939.2m)
in February alone. That is why all four majors had lined up
deals, with mandates already awarded.
The yen market plays an important role in the South Korean
banks' offshore funding initiatives, all of them having large
portions of asset exposures and foreign currency loans in yen.
But, unlike the US dollar bond market, which has warmed to the
Koreans this year, pulling in Japanese investors' money has not
been an easy task for their peninsular neighbours since the
middle of last year.
Part of the reason is that Samurai issuance from South
Koreans more than doubled to JPY376.7bn in 2011 from 2010's
JPY171.3bn. The additional supply left Japanese investors with a
bit of indigestion as far as paper from the country was
concerned.
The Japanese appetite for Korean credits had been satiated
in spite of the fact that a wall of redemptions, which included
JPY50bn from policy bank IBK in January, returned some cash to
their pockets.
That sentiment initially plagued Kookmin, especially as the
other banks lined up their own deals. Indeed, at one point,
there was even talk that Kookmin would follow into the footsteps
of Woori Bank, which had delayed a similar transaction the
preceding week.
Indeed, the same feeling that raised doubts about Kookmin's
fate helped deter the other banks and they all chose to postpone
until the second quarter.
THREE OUT, ONE IN
But this decision was not unwarranted. Woori was slated to
be the first to tap the Samurai market, the A1/A-/A- rate bank
having mandated Citigroup, CA-CIB, HSBC, Mizuho and Nomura and
registered a JPY500bn Samurai shelf in December.
However, as the bank met Japanese investors, it was unable
to get the pricing it wanted. The deal looked even less
compelling when compared to funding costs in the US dollar
market.
"There is a gap between what the issuers consider a fair
price and what investors are willing to pay," said one banker.
"The South Koreans do not, understandably, want to pay outside
the US dollar curve," said another.
As Woori bowed out, the other two shied away as well. The
last one to do so, though, was yen rookie Shinhan, which took a
while to decide on delaying its debut foray through JP Morgan,
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and RBS.
Shinhan, indeed, illustrated well the gap in sentiment. The
bank recently priced a USD700m 4.375% 5.5-year Global bond at
365bp over US Treasuries. That deal saw a massive order book of
USD5.15bn.
Meanwhile, preliminary soundings in the Japanese market
turned up only lukewarm demand, and at a price that did not
interest the issuer.
In fact, the inability to access yen has pushed the South
Korean banks to other frontiers as they search alternative
avenues to raise foreign currency debt.
In mid-January, Export-Import Bank of Korea went to Malaysia
and priced a MYR500m (USD160m) five-year deal and sold a HKD775m
(USD100m) one-year bond a week later, while IBK followed with a
MYR620m two-tranche bond.
In the wake of these two, last week Woori Bank raised THB5bn
(USD161m) via a three-part issue and, later this month, Hana is
expected to print up to THB10bn.
And the South Koreans keep coming to the US dollar market
amid strong demand. Busan Bank announced a USD300m 5.5-year Reg
S deal on Friday, fanning rumours of many more offshore deals on
the way from a variety of issuers.
GOOD FOR THE ISSUER
However, as the others went in search of money elsewhere,
discouraged by the higher yield requirements of the Japanese,
this boosted Kookmin's fortunes.
Ultimately, the final pricing of the larger, shorter-dated
tranche came at the very tight end of the initial guidance, set
at offer-side swaps plus 155bp-185bp. That in itself was already
a tighter revision of the original guidance of 160bp-190bp.
Not only was it tight in yen terms, but also turned out to
be cheaper than what the bank could likely have achieved in
dollars, bearing in mind the secondary levels of Kookmin's
bonds.
Kookmin, rated A1/A/A+, capped the trade at JPY30bn, split
into a JPY22.4bn 1.96% 1.5-year tranche priced at yen offer-side
swaps plus 155bp and a JPY7.6bn 2.04% two-year piece at plus
163bp. SMBC Nikko, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, MUMSS, Mizuho
and Nomura were joint leads on the exercise.
"Kookmin's deal will be a benchmark for the other Korean
banks," said a syndicate banker that worked on the deal. He
admitted, however, that because of the sudden unexpected
scarcity value and the fact that Kookmin is South Korea's number
one bank, others may not necessarily be able replicate the
outcome.
Still, the result was so good that those same banks that had
decided to leave their yen deals until May or June are now
having second thoughts.
One banker on Kookmin's transaction even suggested that
Woori, the first to throw in the towel, is now considering
reviving its deal before February closes.
(Reporting by Atanas Dinov, Editing by Philip Wright)