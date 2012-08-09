BRIEF-Bank Ochrony Srodowiska appoints Boguslaw Białowas new CEO as of June 16
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT TILL JUNE 15 THE COMPANY'S MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EMIL SLAZAK WILL HOST THE POSITION OF CEO
SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's financial regulator said on Thursday it plans to conduct spot checks on the local operations of Standard Chartered PLC and HSBC Holdings PLC after money laundering allegations against the lenders in other countries.
The Financial Supervisory Service said in a statement it will conduct checks on HSBC and Standard Chartered's Korean units after allegations were raised against the banks in the United States and Mexico. It did not specify when the checks would occur.
SEOUL, June 7 South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, the marketing affiliate of Celltrion Inc, on Wednesday said it plans to raise at least 799.6 billion won ($712.74 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) planned next month.