SEOUL Jan 27 South Korea is expanding a poultry
cull in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu that has been
found on an increasing number of farms around the country and in
migratory birds.
The country's agriculture ministry said the H5N8 strain of
bird flu had been detected on six poultry farms and that there
had been 13 cases in migratory birds since the first outbreak
earlier this month.
No human infection has been reported, while the ministry is
looking into four additional reports from poultry farms and more
than 50 other suspected cases in migratory birds, it said in a
statement on Monday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has had four bird flu
outbreaks in the past 10 years, without any cases of human
infection reported.
South Korea will slaughter over 1.4 million farm birds,
including 644,000 that have already been killed, according to
the ministry. That would be under 1 percent of the country's
total 160 million poultry population.
The first case of H5N8 bird flu was found on Jan.17 at a
duck farm in the southwestern province of North Jeolla, about
300 km (186 miles) from Seoul.
The government is stepping up disinfection measures for
migratory bird at 37 sites across the country as it suspects
they are the source of the latest outbreak.
It will also control the movement of some livestock workers
in affected areas ahead of the Luna New Year holidays from
Thursday through Sunday when many Koreans travel to family
gatherings.
