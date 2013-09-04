LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Korea, rated Aa3/A+/AA-, on Wednesday set guidance on a USD1bn no-grow 10-year bond at 135bp area over US Treasuries, for pricing later in the session.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, KDB and Woori Investment and Securities have been mandated as joint-bookrunners for the SEC registered notes.

(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Sudip Roy)