* Global funds allocate Korea to developed portfolios
* Korean bonds outperform peers in Asia
* Spreads becoming too tight for EM investors
By Christopher Langner
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (IFR) - South Korea's position as a
developed market is being taken more seriously by fixed income
investors who, rather than place them in emerging markets
buckets, are increasingly allocating bonds to developed markets
portfolios.
"I have been asking the big asset managers specifically for
which portfolio they are buying these bonds and I have been told
by a few that it is going to their developed markets funds,"
said one banker involved in recent dollar bond sales of South
Korean corporations.
Managers of Asian portfolios for some of the world's biggest
asset-managers admitted that the profile of buyers of South
Korean debt has changed. "There is a lot more participation of
US investment-grade funds and insurers in these bonds," said an
Asia-based portfolio manager for a large Western institutional
investor.
The shift is significant as it suggests South Korean issuers
can expect much broader demand for their bonds and they can
expect to pay potentially much lower spreads. Bankers said this
explains why South Korean issuers sold near-record amounts of
debt in the offshore market in the past five weeks, but their
bonds still performed fairly well.
It also would explain the relative performance of most
Korean dollar bonds during the summer sell-off, when they
outperformed other similarly rated bonds from Asia.
CHANGING CORRELATIONS
Indeed since December, Korean bonds have shown a higher
correlation to US investment-grade indices than to Asian ones.
The five-year bonds of the Export-Import Bank of Korea, Kexim
(Aa3/A+/AA-), issued in February are probably a good example of
that.
That bond dropped 2.63% between May 14 and July 31, a period
of high volatility for investment-grade bonds because of fears
that the Federal Reserve would reduce its monetary stimulus. The
drop was in line with US high-grade bonds of the same category.
Meanwhile, the JP Morgan GBI Asia index dropped 3.5% in the same
period.
Another measure of how South Korea is now being bundled up
differently is in the performance of its credit default swaps.
Since November 2012, the sovereign's five-year CDS have had more
and longer periods of positive correlation with the US CDX index
than in any prior period in history.
Also, in December, the correlation between Korean CDS and
the Asia iTraxx IG ex-Japan index was briefly negative for the
first time. Since then the correlation has been mostly positive
but the 89-day moving average of the correlation, which
historically remained above 80% this year, most of the time
remained below 70%.
MORE DEMAND FOR THE SUPPLY
South Korea has become a safe-haven play with minimal
headline risk and issuers from the nation already have sold more
than US$15.6bn in dollars, yens and euros this year.
"Outside of Korea, most markets (in the region) have been
lacklustre, there is macro risk everywhere, so everyone is
parking in Korea," said one credit strategist for an
institutional investor.
Korean bonds, which usually are rated in the high Single A
category, yield more compared to similarly rated bonds in
similar sectors in the US and Central Europe. This makes the
country an attractive proposition for any fund looking to
improve returns without going down the credit spectrum.
The trouble, however, is that traditional buyers of South
Korean debt, who follow the JP Morgan EM Bond Index, are finding
Korean bonds too expensive. "US investment-grade funds have much
lower return benchmarks so for them it looks like cheap debt for
the rating," the portfolio manager said.
"They can outbid the average [JP Morgan Asian Credit Index]
and you get priced out," he added saying that he did not
participate in most of the recent deals because final pricing
came below his required threshold.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner)