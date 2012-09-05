SEOUL, Sept 5 Foreigners' net investment in
South Korean stocks rose by a record 6.6 trillion won ($5.82
billion) in August, government data showed on Wednesday.
August marked the first month since March during which
foreigners turned net buyers of local shares, the Financial
Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement, as improved risk
appetite and favourable conditions for arbitrage conditions
boosted program trading.
This surge in foreigners' stock purchases contrasted with
2.6 trillion won in foreign net outflows from the local bond
market, the sharpest decline since December 2011. Total foreign
net investment in South Korean securities rose by 4.0 trillion
won in August, the largest since February.
The FSS attributed the August bond market outflows to 2.8
trillion won of redemptions on matured debt. A recent run-up in
bond prices on speculation of additional Bank of Korea rate cuts
also triggered profit-taking during the month, reducing foreign
net purchases of local debt to their weakest since December
2010.
But foreign net investment in local debt may rebound in
September after Moody's Investors Service upgraded South Korea's
sovereign credit rating to Aa3 from A1 on Aug. 27. The FSS said
foreigners purchased a net 621.7 billion won worth of local debt
between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.
Investors from Norway, Switzerland and China continued to
increase their holdings in South Korean debt in August. The
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund and the Swiss central bank
accounted for some of the August investments from their
respective countries, a FSS official said without elaborating.
($1 = 1133.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)