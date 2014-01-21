SEOUL Jan 21 Foreign net investment in South
Korean domestic bonds will likely post the first gain in six
months as demand among foreign investors remains stable, a
senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Net foreign investment in domestic bonds rose by about 400
billion won ($376.06 million) this month to Jan. 17 and will
likely post a gain by the end of the month, Gwak Bum-gook, head
of the ministry's treasury bureau, said in an interview.
Net investment includes both the net purchases or sales of
bonds and the amount of payment made for maturing bonds. Foreign
net investment in South Korean bonds posted outflows for the
past five consecutive months, official figures show.
($1 = 1063.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing
by Paul Tait)