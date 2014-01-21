SEOUL Jan 21 The theft of personal information
from more than 100 million South Korean credit cards and
accounts, reportedly including those of President Park Geun-hye
and UN chief Ban Ki-moon, has ignited a storm of anger and
litigation against credit firms.
Worried Koreans on Tuesday packed into branches of one of
the banks hit by the theft to ensure their money was safe, while
lawyers said 130 people joined a class action suit against their
credit card providers in what is expected to be the first of
multiple litigations.
"Of course I'm angry. Anyone might know when I pay my credit
card bills, let alone my phone number and where I live. I might
as well keep all my money in my closet," said one card user, Lee
Young-hye, outside a bank branch.
The biggest breach of personal privacy ever in South Korea
has further highlighted the vulnerability of credit card
information after tens of millions of U.S. cardholders' details
were stolen from retailer Target Corp during the holiday
shopping season.
South Koreans on average have more than four credit cards,
something that has contributed to one of the highest levels of
personal debt relative to the size of the economy in the
developed world.
The data security breach affected around 15 million
cardholders, according to official estimates, by far the largest
in a series of such scams against financial firms in South Korea
going back to 2011. Some previous attacks involved hackers
believed to originate from North Korea, but this one seems to
have been an inside job.
Financial regulators said a contractor with the Korea Credit
Bureau, a private firm that manages the credit information of
millions of Koreans for financial services providers, simply
loaded details of 105.8 million accounts held by KB Kookmin Card
Co Ltd, Lotte Card Co Ltd and NH Nonghyup Card onto a portable
hard drive.
The technician was allegedly working on forgery-proofing
credit cards when he committed the theft in February, June and
December last year, according to regulator Financial Supervisory
Service (FSS), citing the prosecutor's office leading the
investigation.
The man then sold the information to at least two people
including a loan marketer and a broker, the FSS said. The
contractor and at least one other person have been arrested.
VICTIMS SUE, DEMAND ANSWERS
The first class action lawsuit was filed against the three
credit card companies late on Monday, a day after the FSS
revealed the full scale of the theft, according to the law firm
representing them.
The victims are each claiming 110 million won ($103,400) in
compensation. Lawyers said they expected more lawsuits to come,
as internet chatrooms and social media seethed with complaints
about the security failure.
"We are preparing additional lawsuits regarding the case and
are receiving applications from victims," an official at the law
firm leading the litigation said.
Cho Yeon-haeng, president of Korea Finance Consumer
Federation, a customer rights group, said: "Proving actual
damages will be very difficult, which means at best nominal
compensation for emotional injury.
"What is needed is stopping repercussions by re-issuing all
the affected credit cards," he added.
The stolen information included names, home addresses, and
phone numbers, bank account numbers, credit card details,
identification numbers, income, marriage and passport numbers.
The FSS said credit card passwords were not stolen, although
this was cold comfort to South Koreans for whom most credit card
transactions simply require a card swipe and signature - without
the need for a chip and pin process. Some outlets such as home
shopping channels do not even need a signature.
South Korean media reported that President Park and UN
Secretary General Ban were among those whose information was
stolen, although government officials and the card firms
declined to comment. Park's office declined to comment, while
Ban's office could not be reached to comment.
Executives from KB Kookmin Card, Kookmin Bank, NH Nonghyup
Card, Lotte Card and Korea Credit Bureau, which hired the
contractor, offered to resign as investigators probed how such a
massive data theft could have occurred so easily.
Credit card spending amounted to 451 trillion won ($424.01
billion) in 2012, accounting for 66 percent of the country's
private consumption, according to data from the Credit Finance
Association of Korea.
The Nilson Report, a California trade journal that tracks
the payments industry, said in its August issue that global card
fraud rose to a record $11.3 billion in 2012, from just under
$10 billion the year before.
Nearly half the losses occurred in the United States, helped
by the lack of the more advanced card readers.
($1 = 1063.6500 Korean won)
