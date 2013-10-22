* Paradise Co teams up with Sega Sammy for $1.7 bln South
Korea casino resort
* Resort will be one of biggest in South Korea
* South Korea attracting interest of major casino operators
* Chinese tourist numbers on the rise; casino operators
attract punters
HONG KONG/SEOUL, Oct 22 One of South Korea's
biggest gaming firms Paradise Co Ltd is building a
$1.7 billion casino resort in the coastal city of Incheon to
lure the rising number of Chinese gamblers flocking to the
country.
Paradise, one of two companies that dominate Korea's
foreigner-only casino market, said on Tuesday it was teaming up
with Japanese gaming firm Sega Sammy Holdings Inc for
the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2017 and will
be located minutes away from Seoul's international airport.
The resort would be one of the biggest in South Korea, which
is attracting the attention of major casino operators like Las
Vegas Sands Corp and Caesars Entertainment Corp
at a time when several other Asian nations are betting on
casinos to boost the number of wealthy Japanese and Chinese
visitors as well as their economies.
The new Incheon resort, dubbed Paradise City, expects to
attract 160,000 visitors a day, of which two-thirds are likely
to be Chinese, the head of the project, Choi Jong-hwan, said in
a statement.
Paradise shares closed up 3.6 percent in Seoul compared to a
3.1 percent gain in the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI).
Last week, Sands CEO Sheldon Alderson said his company was
looking into opportunities in South Korea.
Japan's Universal Entertainment Corporation and a
consortium of Caesars and Lippo Ltd had also applied
for licences to build casinos in Incheon, but the government
rejected their bids in June without giving a
reason.
South Korea allows its citizens to gamble at only one of the
16 or so casinos operating in the country.
Paradise and local competitor Grand Korea Leisure
are the biggest players in the foreigner-only
domestic casino market and both firms target Chinese
high-rollers from abroad. Paradise also collaborates with Macau
junket operator Suncity to attract punters.
The number of Chinese tourists to South Korea jumped nearly
50 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2013, the
official Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday.