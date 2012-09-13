SEOUL, Sept 13 Living in a cramped urban
apartment with a feline friend and wary of letting him or her
sink their claws into your furnishings?
A Korean designer may have the answer with his "Cat Tunnel
Sofa," an ingenious combination of human sofa and tubular
tunnels for a cat to clamber through while its owner relaxes.
The sofa combines modern industrial type design with a bent
tube running from the floor in one corner to the arm rest in the
other for cats to play in. There's a slot cut in the tube at the
rear of the sofa for cats to poke their head through.
"When the cats first saw the sofa, they instinctively went
into the tunnel as if they knew it was for them," said Seungji
Mun, the designer of the sofa and a dog owner himself.
With 19.2 million households in South Korea home to pets,
according to government figures, and more than half the
country's 50 million people crammed into conurbations around the
capital Seoul, space is at a premium and apartments are cramped.
"It's a living room where people spend most of their time
together with their pets, not their room. I thought the sofa
could be a place for communication between pets and their
owners," said the 22-year-old designer, who will market the
product in 2013.
The "Cat Tunnel Sofa" was Mun's graduation project with two
other designers Yongjeh Park and Kangkyoung Lee. But it's likely
the dog-lover will put his "Dog House Sofa" on the market before
moving into feline furnishings.
"I love animals so I put myself in their place, wondering
what would intrigue them," said Mun.
(Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Elaine Lies and Michael
Perry)