(Adds State Department comment)
By Jack Kim and Jane Chung
SEOUL Dec 8 South Korea said on Sunday it has
extended its air defence zone to partially overlap with a
similar zone declared by China two weeks ago that has sharply
raised regional tensions.
Beijing's unilateral declaration of an air defence
identification zone in an area that includes islands at the
heart of a territorial dispute with Japan has triggered protests
from the United States and its close allies Japan and South
Korea.
Announcing the expansion of its own zone to include two
territorial islands to the south and a submerged rock also
claimed by China, South Korea's Defence Ministry said the move
would not infringe on neighbouring countries' sovereignty.
"We believe this will not significantly impact our
relationships with China and with Japan as we try to work for
peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia," defence ministry head
of policy Jang Hyuk told a briefing.
"We have explained our position to related countries and
overall they are in agreement that this move complies with
international regulations and is not an excessive measure," he
said, adding that the ministry's top priority was to work with
neighbouring countries to prevent military confrontation.
South Korea objected to China's Nov. 23 move as unacceptable
because its new zone includes a maritime rock named Ieodo, which
Seoul controls, with a research station platform built atop it.
China also claims the submerged rock.
Still, South Korea's reaction to Beijing has been more
measured than the sharp rebukes delivered from Tokyo and
Washington, reflecting a sensitivity towards Seoul's largest
trading partner.
REGIONAL TENSIONS
South Korea's air defence zone was originally established by
the U.S. Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War. The extension
of the zone will not apply any restrictions to the operation of
commercial flights, the defence ministry said separately in a
statement. The move will take effect on Dec. 15, it said.
It will also result in an overlap with Japan's air defence
zone, Jang said.
There was no immediate reaction from China, although
Beijing's response to news last week that South Korea was
reviewing its options on the air defence zone was relatively low
key.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said on Friday
that any move by South Korea must "accord with international law
and norms", but added: "China is willing to maintain
communications with South Korea on the basis of equality and
mutual respect."
The decision by China that kicked off the latest spat was
the subject of a tense disagreement as U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden visited China last week, stressing Washington's objections
to the move that he said caused "significant apprehension" in
the region.
In an implicit criticism of the way China expanded its air
defence identification zone, the United States praised South
Korea for its having consulted its neighbours - including China
and Japan - before going ahead.
"We also appreciate the (Republic of Korea's) commitment to
implement this adjustment to its (Air Defence Identification
Zone) in a manner consistent with international practice and
respect for the freedom of overflight and other internationally
lawful uses of international airspace," State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement. "This approach avoids
confusion for, or threats to, civilian airlines."
"The United States has been and will remain in close
consultation with our allies and partners in the region to
ensure their actions contribute to greater stability,
predictability, and consistency with international practices,"
she added.
Ties between China and Japan, always fraught due to regional
rivalry and lingering bitterness from World War Two, have been
strained for months by the dispute over the islands in the East
China Sea, called the Diaoyu by China and the Senkaku by Japan.
Washington takes no position on the sovereignty of the
islands, but recognises Tokyo's administrative control and says
a U.S.-Japan security pact applies to them.
Beijing says its zone is in accordance with international
law and Washington and others should respect it.
Under the Chinese zone's rules, all aircraft have to report
flight plans to Chinese authorities, maintain radio contact and
reply promptly to identification inquiries.
U.S., Japanese and South Korean military aircraft have
breached the zone without informing Beijing since it was
announced. South Korean and Japanese commercial planes have also
been advised by their governments not to follow the rules.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Jane Chung, additional reporting by
Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Alex Richardson)