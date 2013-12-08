SEOUL Dec 8 South Korea was scheduled to make
an announcement on Sunday amid anticipation that it will expand
its air defence zone south into a zone newly declared by China
that has spurred regional tensions.
South Korea's defence ministry said the announcement at 0500
GMT/Midnight ET would be about its Air Defence Identification
Zone (ADIZ), but declined to comment on the details.
South Korea has said China's move is unacceptable because
its new zone includes the maritime rock named Ieodo which it
controls, with a research station platform built atop it. China
also claims the submerged rock as its own.
China's decision on Nov. 23 to declare an air defence zone in
an area that includes islands at the center of a territorial
dispute with Japan has triggered louder protests from Tokyo and
Washington.
The decision was the subject of a tense disagreement as U.S.
Vice-President Joe Biden visited China last week, stressing
Washington's objections to the move that he said caused
"significant apprehension" in the region.
Beijing said its zone was in accordance with international
law and Washington and others should respect it.
Under the zone's rules, all aircraft have to report flight
plans to Chinese authorities, maintain radio contact and reply
promptly to identification inquiries.
U.S., Japanese and South Korean military aircraft have
breached the zone without informing Beijing since it was
announced. South Korean and Japanese commercial planes have also
been advised by their governments not to follow the rules.
South Korea's reaction to the Chinese zone has been more
measured than the protests from Tokyo and Washington. Officials
have said they are reviewing a series of options that will
ensure its national sovereignty is protected.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Jane Chung; Editing by Ron Popeski)