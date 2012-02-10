SEOUL Feb 10 South Korea's five state-run power utilities will need 73 million tonnes of steaming coal this year, of which 52 percent has already been secured, an official at state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said on Friday.

KEPCO did not provide figures for last year's consumption.

A utility source said demand last year had reached at a similar level, adding that earlier projections had put demand this year at up to 80 million tonnes, but a shift to high calorific coal after a nationwide power shortage late last year had reduced the volume of demand.

KEPCO and other utility officials said procurements this year had been made at an average of about $115 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis, adding that most were made through long-term contracts rather than spot purchases.

KEPCO fully owns five utilities -- Korea East West Power Co, Korea Southern Power Co, Korea South East Power Co, Korea Western Power Co and Korea Midland Power Co. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Chris Lewis)