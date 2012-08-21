SEOUL Aug 21 These days, a stroll on the
streets of southern Seoul is just as likely to bring the
fragrance of fresh-brewed coffee as that of kimchi or more
traditional Korean foods.
Nearly one in every two buildings boasts a coffee shop, from
Starbucks to local brands such as Caffe Bene and Angel-in-us
Coffee. Despite the existence of shops a mere 70 metres (yards)
apart, it can still be hard to find a seat on some evenings even
though a cup can cost more than a meal.
In short, South Korea, home to the world's third largest
number of Starbucks stores after the United States and Japan,
has become a major battleground for coffee chains - so much so
that government restrictions may lie ahead.
"There are few places where I can meet my friends
comfortably. So I go to coffee shops," said Ko Sun-bee, a high
school teacher in Seoul.
Though coffee was once a luxury drink, the market in South
Korea has grown at a dizzying rate. The number of coffee shops
jumped nearly ten-fold to 12,381 during the five years from 2006
to 2011.
South Korean adults consumed an average 338 cups of coffee
last year, and coffee imports jumped 44 percent to 130,000
tonnes over the past four years, said the Korea Customs service.
The value of the market overall has climbed 17 times to 2.48
trillion Korean won ($2.19 billion) during the same time,
according to a think tank affiliated with KB Financial Group.
The spark was lit by Starbucks, which entered the market in
1999, analysts said.
"Without Starbucks, there would be no coffee boom here,"
said Lee Taek-gwang, a culture commentator and professor at
Kyung-hee University in Seoul.
"Starbucks is the symbol of U.S. culture and gained
widespread popularity among young Koreans who admire it."
The number of Starbucks stores more than doubled to 367 over
the past five years. The company said last year that it plans to
raise that number to 700 by 2016.
ESPRESSOS, LATTES IN DEMAND
The market for espressos and lattes turned out to be big
enough to help boost the fortunes of other coffee chains and
individual shops.
"I am very grateful to Starbucks," said Yeo Seon-koo, who
runs Yeondoo, a coffee shop known to aficionados for the quality
of its brew and its beans.
"Koreans were previously used to spending 300 won for a cup
of coffee, but Starbucks has made them willing to pay nearly
5,000 won, whether they like it or not."
Asia's fourth-biggest economy, in fact, now has so many
coffee shops that regulators are considering whether or not to
impose a "distance" between new franchises to protect them from
cut-throat competition.
"A franchise operator allows one store to open very close to
another under the same brand, which reduces sales at the
existing store significantly. This puts a lot of damage on the
existing store," said an official at the antitrust watchdog Fair
Trade Commission.
The FTC will start talks with coffee franchise operators on
whether to impose distance and other rules, with the aim of
announcing guidelines by September.
It took a similar step in April with bakeries, mandating
that there can be no more than one franchise shop every 500
meters when opening a new store.
The move came amid criticism of bakeries linked to large
industrial conglomerates, which critics said were hurting
smaller-scale outlets.
But whatever the result, the coffee fever is unlikely to
cool any time soon.
Yeo, of Yeondoo, said that while the metropolitan Seoul
market for coffee franchises is currently saturated, coffee
consumption remains low compared to the national income level,
meaning further growth is still possible.
"The market is still at an early mature stage here," he
said.
(Reporting by Hyounjoo Jin, editing by Elaine Lies)