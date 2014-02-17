GYEONGJU, South Korea Ten people attending a welcoming party for new university students were killed when a building at a South Korean mountain resort collapsed late on Monday, emergency officials said, trapping dozens in snow and rubble for several hours.

About 560 students had gathered in the auditorium of the golf resort in the mountains in the city of Gyeongju, around 375 km (235 miles) southeast of Seoul. Heavy snow had built up on the roof of the prefabricated building, causing it to collapse, fire department officials said.

Further investigations were underway, they said.

Nine university students were among the dead and 23 were injured. Emergency officials said all those trapped had been rescued several hours later and the injured were receiving medical treatment.

Many South Korean university students travel out of town for university orientation programmes, often staying in camps or resorts.

(Reporting by Dogyun Kim and Seongbin Kang; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)