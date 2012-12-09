SEOUL Dec 10 Their skin is smooth, their hair
is salon-fresh, and between them they've sold millions of
records. Now, they are making it acceptable for young Asian men
to buy beauty products.
South Korea's male K-pop icons have been enlisted by the
country's cosmetics firms as they try to expand beyond its
borders to take on global giants like L'Oreal and
Unilever across the continent.
"The male K-pop stars are very good looking and I think the
make up helps them look good. So why not me as well?" said
Lenard Heng, a 26-year old graphic designer, out clubbing in the
Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
South Korean men spend $900 million a year on beauty
products, more than a fifth of the global total, research firm
Euromonitor says. But even the vanity of a nation is no longer
much of a growth opportunity.
By contrast, in the emerging markets of Asia the middle
class is rapidly expanding, and with it opportunities to sell
goods like foundation, lip balm, skincare lotions and eyeliner.
Demand for personal care products will rise by over 40 percent
in China and Indonesia alone in the next five years, Euromonitor
estimates.
In these flourishing economies, South Korean companies like
Amorepacific Corp and LG Household & Healthcare Ltd
want to establish themselves as premium products
with a distinctly Asian sensibility.
"Using male K-pop stars charms the ladies. It may also
prompt younger men to want to look more like these idols," said
Kim Jungcheon, Chief Executive Officer of South Korean cosmetics
firm Tonymoly.
For the region's young men who were raised on K-pop, the
metrosexual appeal of South Korean boy bands like 2PM, Big Bang
and Super Junior, their faces glowing with youth, is a quality
Western or Japanese competitors cannot deliver.
"In Korea male stars use foundation so a few of my guy
friends in Bangkok have started wearing foundation too," said
28-year-old Thai man Pitak Iamsamang.
WORKING THE LOOK
By pushing out into Asia, South Korean cosmetics firms are
treading a path established by compatriot manufacturing giants
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co
, which simply outgrew their rich but small home of
50 million people.
Cosmetics firms also hope to use the appeal of K-pop's divas
to market their wares to women, still the core market for beauty
products.
Slick acts like Girls' Generation, a group of nine women
whose street-styled dance routines, long legs and infectious pop
hooks have taken Asia by storm, all add to the aspirational pull
of "Brand Korea".
"Cosmetics sales tend to mirror the popularity of Korean
cultural exports, so K-pop stars are the best way to market our
products," said Kim Hee-jeong, marketing manager of LG
Household's The Face Shop, which has over 1,000 overseas stores.
Overall, South Korea's cosmetics market was worth $4.4
billion in 2011, according to the Korean Cosmetics Association,
and is nearing saturation. Its exports, however, totalled just
$775 million in 2011, dwarfed by L'Oreal, which sold $4.71
billion worth of goods in the Asia Pacific region.
Still, the total value of South Korean cosmetics exports has
doubled since 2007, three-quarters of which went to China and
Southeast Asia, data from the association showed.
Mass brands such as Amorepacific's Etude House and Tonymoly
play up their origins by blaring out K-pop hits while sales
agents chirp "annyeonghasaeyo" (hello) in stores from Ulan Bator
to Manila, backed by posters of heart-throbs like boy band JYJ.
Women like Nattakarn Nattudee, a 35 year-old shopping for
cosmetics in Bangkok, have bought into the K-pop sales pitch.
"Posters of Korean pop stars with their bright, clear faces
make me want to buy the products so I can have clear skin like
them," she said.