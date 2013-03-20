* Networks at major broadcasters, two big banks affected
* Internet users claim "Whois Team" hacker group responsible
* Police, government decline to say if North Korea suspected
* Army raises alert level
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, March 20 South Korean authorities were
investigating a hacking attack that brought down the servers of
three broadcasters and two major banks on Wednesday, and the
army raised its alert level due to concerns of North Korean
involvement.
Servers at television networks YTN, MBC and KBS were
affected as well as Shinhan Bank and NongHyup
Bank, two major banks, the police and government
officials said. At least some of the computers affected by the
attacks had some files deleted, according to the authorities.
"We sent down teams to all affected sites. We are now
assessing the situation. This incident is pretty massive and
will take a few days to collect evidence," a police official
said.
The banks have since restored their operations, but the TV
stations could not say when they would be able to get their
systems back up. Some workers at the stations could not boot
their computer.
Broadcasts were not affected.
South Korea's military said it was not affected by the
attack but raised its state of readiness in response. None of
the country's oil refineries, power stations, ports or airports
was affected.
Police and government officials declined to speculate on
whether North Korea, which has threatened to attack both South
Korea and the United States after it was hit with United Nations
sanctions for its February nuclear test, was behind the hacking.
The police played down expectations of a quick answer as to
whether the North, which has hacker schools just like its ally
China does, was responsible. One officer said it would take
longer than a murder investigation to assign responsibility.
Some South Korean internet users posted an image of a page
on social network sites that was purportedly seen through
services provided by LG UPlus Corp in which a group
calling itself the "Whois Team" took responsibility for the
attacks.
But the claim could not be verified, and LG UPlus denied the
existence of such a page.
North Korea has in the past targeted South Korea's
conservative newspapers, banks and government institutions.
The biggest hacking effort attributed to Pyongyang was a
10-day denial of service attack in 2011 that antivirus firm
McAfee, part of Intel Corp, dubbed "Ten Days of Rain". It said
that attack was a bid to probe the South's computer defences in
the event of a real conflict.
South Korean authorities said Woori Bank, another major
local lender, was also attacked on Wednesday but was not
infected.
North Korea last week complained that its own websites had
been hacked, blaming the United States for staging cyber attacks
aimed at "sabotages" against the country.