By Jonathan Hopfner
SEOUL, Dec 6 On a single, dimly-lit floor
in the towering central Seoul headquarters of Korea's National
Police Agency, dozens of hard drives and mobile phones sit on
shelves awaiting dissection.
Officials flit between cubicles, comparing notes, as above
their heads massive LCD screens churn out graphs and charts for
experts to interpret as all-clear signals or dire warnings.
It may lack the chaos of a physical battlefield, but the
agency's Cyber Terror Response Center is the front line in South
Korea's growing struggle against computer and Internet-related
crime.
Established more than a decade ago, the response center now
commands a network of 1,000 officials nationwide who monitor
computer systems for viruses, hacking and related attacks and
who conduct post-mortem investigations into those systems that
have been compromised.
In one of the world's most wired countries, the center has
no shortage of work.
South Korea, with its near-ubiquitous Internet access and
lightning-fast broadband connections, was ranked by the United
Nations Telecommunication Union recently as the world's most
advanced nation in terms of information and communication
technology usage.
The country is also known as the home of such technology
giants as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
.
Unfortunately, the country also holds less laudable titles.
Data from U.S.-based Internet security research firm Team Cymru
indicates South Korea is, by far, Asia-Pacific's leading host of
peer-to-peer "botnets," compromised, Internet-connected
computers typically used for illegal activities and usually
without the owner's knowledge.
Steve Santorelli, Team Cymru's director of global outreach,
says this represents the downside of being "one of the most
connected places on the planet."
"Peer-to-peer based botnets are virtually impossible to
kill...(the number in South Korea) is deeply disturbing," he
said.
Computer security firm Symantec ranked South Korea seventh
worldwide in terms of malicious online activity last year, up
two notches from 2009 and trailing only far larger China and
India in Asia.
"The cybercrime problem is constantly increasing," sighed
Jung Suk-hwa, the Cyber Terror Response Center's soft-spoken
investigation director. "Basically, Korea is a good place for
it."
CYBERCRIME EPIDEMIC
A series of high-profile attacks this year have highlighted
vulnerabilities in South Korea's cherished communications
infrastructure and thrust cybercrime squarely into the public
spotlight.
In late November a hacking attack that targeted
Korea-founded, Japan-based online gaming firm Nexon Co exposed
the personal information of more than 13 million subscribers to
one of its popular titles, casting a pall over its up to $1.3
billion Tokyo IPO.
That followed a data breach of record scope in July at Nate
and Cyworld, popular social networking sites operated by SK
Communications. The incident affected the accounts
of some 35 million users, equivalent to around 70 percent of the
country's entire population.
In April hackers managed to access data on 23 percent of the
1.8 million customers of Hyundai Capital, a joint venture of GE
Capital and Hyundai Motor.
The Nexon and SK Communications cases are still being
investigated with the trail in the latter leading to China,
where most attacks against Korean firms appear to originate,
according to Jung.
Cybercrime has also rocked the political and national
security spheres.
Police are currently investigating a distributed denial of
service (DDoS) attack that crippled the National Election
Commission's website during October by-elections, which the
opposition alleges was the work of ruling party officials. And
authorities in South Korea have linked North Korea to a series
of hacks affecting financial, government and military websites.
Hacking and data theft have been issues for some time in
South Korea's highly wired society, but "this is the first time
we're seeing crimes of this magnitude," Jung says.
The local operations of global firms have not been immune.
An August attack on a hosting provider temporarily brought down
the local website and online banking operations of HSBC
, while the same month an intrusion into
Epson's Korea website exposed the personal details of
around 350,000 customers, according to a company spokesman.
REAL NAME CONTROVERSY
The spike in personal data leaks this year has fueled the
debate over the country's real name verification rules, which
have been controversial since their introduction in 2005 in an
attempt to moderate online discussions during election periods.
These require websites with more than 100,000 visitors daily
to collect the names and personal details of users before the
users can upload content or post comments.
By amassing private data, usually national resident
registration numbers, on hundreds of thousands of people, South
Korean websites create a tempting target for cybercriminals,
says Park Kyung-sin, a professor of law at Korea University.
While the real name rules do not specifically require
companies to store personal data, according to Park they are
left with little choice in practice.
"If websites require identification each time people log on,
people won't use them," Park said. "This makes it economically
impractical for them to use one-time identification. The rules
practically require the accumulation of personal data and also
make it enormously profitable for companies to retain it."
Politicians such as Kim Sung-hoon, head of the digital
policy committee of Korea's ruling Grand National Party (GNP),
have campaigned for real name verification to be revoked.
In addition to restricting freedom of expression, the rules
leave "no company safe at the moment, and we have to take
fundamental action by abolishing them immediately," he said.
The country's Internet regulator, the Korea Communications
Commission, is sticking to its guns. The agency acknowledges
"questions over the effectiveness and suitability" of the rules
and is "investigating every single step toward their
improvement," said Oh Jung-taek, chief of the KCC's Network
Ethics Department.
But real name verification is needed to discourage the
online dissemination of defamatory remarks or rumours,
particularly concerning North Korea, which "could give rise to
serious trouble or social turmoil," Oh said.
"Given the special situation we have, it's inappropriate to
talk about revoking the rules just a few years after they were
implemented."
TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR HANDS
With the rules unlikely to disappear anytime soon, many
companies are developing their own responses. Epson Korea no
longer collects resident registration numbers, the company
spokesman said. Hyundai Capital has established a separate
information security unit and now assigns more than 10 percent
of its IT budget to security, according to spokeswoman Fiona
Bae.
Some companies have moved to bypass the rules altogether.
Google, for example, has prevented users from uploading
content or posting comments to the South Korean version of
YouTube, stating that real name verification rules do not "fall
in line with Google's principles."
The fight against cybercrime has seen some successes. In
October the suspected hacker in the Hyundai Capital incident was
apprehended in the Philippines. Incidents of online harassment,
illegal website operations and piracy have dropped sharply over
the last couple of years.
Authorities are trying to help companies shore up their
online defences, with both the KCC and Cyber Terror Response
Center offering information security training. The center also
plans to boost manpower and cooperation with international
authorities such as the Chinese police and Interpol, the
National Police Agency's Jung says.
But with the number of hacking cases continuing to climb,
Jung admits agencies like his lack the resources to turn a
rising tide.
Critics of the real name requirements say their abolishment
would do more to bolster the country's online security than any
new software or hiring spree.
"No matter how much we invest in security to prevent
cybercrime, it'll make no economic sense," says the GNP's Kim.
"We'd do better to revoke the real name rules."
(Additional reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by David Chance
and Matt Driskill)