CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
SEOUL Aug 22 Daelim Industrial Co Ltd said on Thursday it had won a 916.5 billion won ($820.28 million) order to build a coal-powered thermal power plant in Manjung, Malaysia, from Tenaga Nasional Berhad .
The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing the contract is expected to be completed in October 2017. ($1 = 1117.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
CARACAS, March 29 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday a spill at its main exporting port Jose had been halted without any impact on crude shipments from the terminal.
PARIS, March 29 Indonesia has signed a letter of intent to buy Airbus A400M military aircraft, the office of French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.