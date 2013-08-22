SEOUL Aug 22 Daelim Industrial Co Ltd said on Thursday it had won a 916.5 billion won ($820.28 million) order to build a coal-powered thermal power plant in Manjung, Malaysia, from Tenaga Nasional Berhad .

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing the contract is expected to be completed in October 2017. ($1 = 1117.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)