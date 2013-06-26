* Local and global investors shun Korean corporate debt

* Distressed companies unable to get loans

* Policy lenders expected to come to the rescue

By Christopher Langner

June 26 (IFR) - South Korean authorities are starting to worry that the recent global shutdown of bond markets and the lack of liquidity in the bank markets could trigger a wave of defaults of weaker companies in the country.

According to The Korea Times and other local news outlets, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is considering asking some of its policy lenders to acquire local bonds from companies that need to refinance upcoming maturities but are not finding support from banks or from bond investors.

One banker in Seoul confirmed that the local market has been far from receptive to corporate bond issuance. The situation is especially problematic for lower-rated companies, which are already out of favour with South Korean investors.

According to the FSS, local corporate bond issuance totalled W24.4trn (US$21.2bn) in the first five months of 2013, down 19.7% compared to the same period last year.

The situation is especially dire for sub-investment-grade companies, which have been making up an ever smaller portion of overall local bond issuance, according to the regulator's most recent data.

Such a slowdown raises fears that companies may default if they are unable to refinance maturing debts, and the shipping, shipbuilding and construction sectors are attracting the most concern.

Offshore investors have offered little respite. A couple of months ago, Hyundai Merchant Marine met high-yield investors in an attempt to sell a bond, but the meetings did not go well and no deal materialised.

One fund manager walked out of a meeting, saying he was offended the bank that brought the issuer believed he would even consider buying their debt.

HMM had already sold a US$117.6m-equivalent exchangeable bond in late April amid speculation that the KDB Daewoo Securities and joint bookrunner Hyundai Securities bought the entire issue.

The speculation was partly hinged on the fact that Korea Development Bank, the parent of KDB Daewoo, is Hyundai Merchant Marine's largest creditor and has a history of supporting distressed companies. Hyundai Securities is also an affiliate in the Hyundai Group.

Analysts at Clarkson Capital Markets in mid-April estimated that Hyundai Merchant Marine would face a liquidity shortfall of US$260m this year, meaning the exchangeable bond would have plugged only half of that need.

If the news coming from Seoul is to be taken seriously, cash-strapped issuers such as Hyundai Merchant Marine may be set to benefit from further support from Korea's policy lenders.

One person close to one of the policy lenders said that he had not yet been instructed to start buying Won-denominated corporate bonds. However, he admitted that the local market was tight and that there was a history of the government pushing policy lenders to support key companies through the local bond market.

"In the early 2000s, when Hyundai went through a liquidity crisis, the policy lenders bought their bonds as well," he said. (Reporting by Christopher Langner,; editing by Steve Garton)