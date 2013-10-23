By James Pearson and Paul Ingrassia
| DEMILITARISED ZONE, South Korea
With the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union gone, tourists now
flock to both sides of the DMZ, the world's most heavily armed
border, established 60 years ago. But what they see is more
likely to be tacky than terrifying.
On the south side, souvenir shops sell DMZ T-shirts,
DMZ-branded chocolates, DMZ baseball caps and pieces of
"authentic" DMZ barbed wire mounted on ceramic tiles. Others
sell dusty bottles of North Korean alcohol and miniature combat
uniforms.
"The middle-aged tourists that come here like buying the
clothes for their kids," Cho Hyang Hwa, an ethnic Korean Chinese
citizen working at the shop, told Reuters.
Not far from barbed wire fences and rifle-wielding soldiers,
children scream in delight while riding in a huge ship that
swings back and forth on a giant pendulum.
The ride is named, with no apparent sense of place, the
Super Viking. It serves as the flagship of Peace Land, a small
and surreal theme park that looks onto rolling North Korean
mountain ranges.
The loud pop music that accompanies the Super Viking is
drowned out only by the occasional U.S. military helicopter that
buzzes overhead before disappearing behind the tree tops.
Nearby, workers were erecting a giant statue of a ginseng
plant woven from hemp for a festival devoted to the popular
root. The DMZ's soil is said to yield Korea's finest ginseng.
"I'm surprised to see how different the atmosphere is from
what I expected," said Park Kyung-doo, a South Korean
schoolgirl. "It's good for the tourists but, as a person who
came to see and learn about North Korea, I don't really feel
satisfied."
COLD WAR DIVIDE
Tourism also exists on the DMZ's north side but is more
muted. One attraction is Peace Village, a Potemkin-like place of
empty buildings nicknamed Propaganda Village in the south.
Its major landmark is a 160-metre (175-yard) flagpole that
deliberately tops the one in Freedom Village, a small town on
the South Korean side of the zone.
The DMZ, which snakes for 240 km (150 miles) along the 38th
parallel, was drawn in the 1953 armistice that ended three years
of bitter fighting but left the two Koreas in a technical state
of war that still exists.
The zone is 4 km wide, with the most visited area an hour's
drive north of Seoul - the capital of a global economic
powerhouse exporting cars, ships, semiconductors, high-tech
devices, steel and petrochemicals.
The North, which once held an economic lead over the South,
exports other stuff: drugs, nuclear arms and counterfeit cash.
For decades after the armistice, DMZ tourism was largely
reserved to VIPs in the North and South. North Korea opened its
side to Western tourists in the early 1990s. The South stepped
up DMZ tourism in 2002 when Paju, a city bordering the zone,
started promoting tourism to boost the local economy.
In the zone's alphabet-soup terminology, the actual border
is called the MDL, or Military Demarcation Line. The area inside
the DMZ and closest to the MDL is the Joint Security Area, or
JSA.
Visitors should book tours - and bring their passports -
instead of driving to the DMZ on their own. A wrong turn could
land you in trouble. Ask in advance where the tour will go
because some DMZ attractions are better than others.
The best thing, by far, is to stand with one foot in each
Korea and straddle the Cold War divide - possible only in one of
the JSA's blue United Nations huts, where a polished wooden
table crosses the border. Often, those sitting at the table are
tourists instead of North and South Korean negotiators.
Despite the carnival atmosphere, visiting the DMZ can feel
tense at times. In September, South Korean soldiers shot and
killed a man who made a rare attempt to enter North Korea by
floating across a river that abuts the zone.
Everyday rules forbid flip-flops and brightly coloured hair
in the JSA. Pointing, shouting or gesturing towards the North is
strictly prohibited and U.S. troops ask tourists to sign
liability waivers in case of mishaps.
TUNNELS AND PROPAGANDA
On the North side, the mood is oddly relaxed. Here, flip
flops and blue hair are tolerated - for tourists, anyway.
Visitors must organise themselves into neat lines before
entering the JSA, where North Korean officers deliver a
well-rehearsed presentation on North-South relations.
The presentation continues in an off-site hut used to sign
the original armistice. Here, visitors "learn" it was the South
that started the 1950-53 war and hear hyperbole about the
"unstoppable might" of the Korean People's Army.
The South's story is different but only slightly less
strident.
"I just came from the observatory where they had a truthful
but unbelievably propagandistic video presentation," said David
Welch, a Canadian security specialist visiting Seoul. "It's
understandable, passions are still high, but I think propaganda
is more effective when it's not quite so in your face."
Another top attraction is Tunnel No. 3, one of four passages
dug beneath the DMZ by the North and discovered by the
South. Tourists don hard hats and descend into the tight,
claustrophobic confines. The climb back up can be arduous.
There is also a mountain-top observation post with
coin-operated spyglasses for staring into the North. Pictures
are allowed only from a line well back of the viewing area.
DMZ tourism dropped slightly during military tensions
earlier this year but has since rebounded. Tourists come from
everywhere: America, Europe and all around Asia.
"Does it feel dangerous? No way!" said Xin Qin, a
25-year-old from Sichuan, China. "Am I nervous? No. Just
curious."
(Additional reporting by Jinsol Lee; Editing by John
O'Callaghan)