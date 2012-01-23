SEOUL Jan 23 Tired of long waits at the
hospital for medical tests? If Korean researchers have their
way, your smartphone could one day eliminate that -- and perhaps
even tell you that you have cancer.
A team of scientists at Korea Advanced Institute of Science
of Technology (KAIST) said in a paper published in Angewandte
Chemie, a German science journal, that touch screen technology
can be used to detect biomolecular matter, much as is done in
medical tests.
"It began from the idea that touch screens work by
recognizing the electronic signs from the touch of the finger,
and so the presence of specific proteins and DNA should be
recognizable as well," said Hyun-gyu Park, who with Byong-yeon
Won led the study.
The touch screens on smartphones, PDAs or other
electronic devices work by sensing the electronic charges from
the user's body on the screen. Biochemicals such as proteins and
DNA molecules also carry specific electronic charges.
According to KAIST, the team's experiments showed that
touch screens can recognize the existence and the concentration
of DNA molecules placed on them, a first step towards one day
being able to use the screens to carry out medical tests.
"We have confirmed that (touch screens) are able to
recognize DNA molecules with nearly 100 percent accuracy just as
large, conventional medical equipment can and we believe equal
results are possible for proteins," Park told Reuters TV.
"There are proteins known in the medical world like the ones
used to diagnose liver cancer, and we would be able to see the
liver condition of the patient."
The research team added that it is currently developing a
type of film with reactive materials that can identify specific
biochemicals, hoping this will allow the touch screens to
also recognize different biomolecular materials.
But confirming that the touch screen can recognize the
biomolecular materials, though key, is only the first step.
Since nobody would put blood or urine on a touch screen, the
sample would be placed on a strip, which would then be fed into
the phone or a module attached to the phone through what Park
called an "entrance point."
"The location and concentration of the sample would be
recognized the same way the touch of the finger is recognized,"
he added.
There are no details yet on a prospective timetable for
making the phone a diagnostic tool, however.
(Reporting by Hyunyoung Yi, writing by Iktae Park, editing by
Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)