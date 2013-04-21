By Choonsik Yoo
| SEOUL, April 22
SEOUL, April 22 South Korea's top economic
policymakers, once anxious over the potential damage to their
export-reliant economy from Japan's massive monetary expansion
and the competitive challenge raised by a cheap yen, have grown
more sanguine as their fears fail to materialise.
"Abenomics", the plan by Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe,
to double the amount of money circulating in the economy, sent
the yen tumbling and could have unleashed heavy inflows of hot
money into Korea by investors seeking quick, higher yields.
A weaker yen gives Japanese exporters a pricing
advantage over their South Korean rivals, but the overall impact
has been muted as Korean makers of products from smartphones to
cars have improved their competitiveness in global markets.
Exports for the January-March quarter posted the first
annual growth in a year, although sales to Japan fell from the
unusually strong performance seen in early 2012 associated with
Japan's earthquake reconstruction effort.
Despite concerns about a hot-money inflow, South Korea saw a
net outflow in capital and financial accounts this year on
falling interest rates and as the won also weakened, an
unintended but handy side-effect of military tensions with North
Korea.
"Hot money flow is something that we can never be complacent
about, but the yen is different from the dollar and there's no
sign yet (of heavy capital inflow)," Cho Won-dong, top
presidential economic policy aide, said by telephone.
South Korean officials see the yen's decline until now more
as the normalisation of its overshooting since the 2008 global
financial crisis than a rout. The yen had been more than 20
percent above its pre-2008 levels until late last year.
In stark contrast, the won had been far weaker than its
pre-2008 levels as global investors shunned riskier assets such
as emerging-market currencies and flocked to safer investments.
FADING SENSE OF CONCERN
After a strong rise in the last months of 2012, the won
dropped 3.6 percent against the dollar for the first quarter of
this year, the worst in one and a half years and helping offset
the comparative appreciation against the yen, which fell 8.0
percent against the U.S. unit.
The Bank of Korea also shrugged off the potential risks from
Abenomics and left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 2.75 percent last week, a big surprise move in
defiance of government and financial markets pressure for a cut.
"Given that the MPC kept the policy rate unchanged last
week, I think it's safe to say that the MPC is not that
worried," said Tim Condon, economist at ING in Singapore,
referring to the Bank of Korea monetary policy committee that
sets rates.
The Bank of Korea is expected to keep focusing more on
domestic factors than on the Abenomics -- such as the depressed
local property sector, signs of deleveraging by households after
years of over-spending, and the slowing pace of job creation.
"Perhaps they (the MPC) have adopted the long-run
perspective that a re-invigorated Japan ultimately will be
positive for Korea," Condon said.
A weaker yen helps those South Korean manufacturers because
the Japanese-made machinery and production tools on which they
rely fall in price. Customs data shows, in volume terms, South
Korea buys more than 20 percent of its capital goods imports
from Japan.
South Korea also has problems of its own that would hamper a
more aggressive response to the yen's slide. It has frequently
seen heavy capital flight at times of global stress even when
its own economic fundamentals seemed sound.
Analysts say South Korea, which was rescued by an
international bailout from the 1990s Asia financial crisis,
should worry more about the won's fast decline because that
could quickly cause a massive selloff by foreigners.
"As we have seen in the past, the won's sharp drop can
easily spark a vicious circle by spurring a capital flight which
in turn sends the won down further," said Yoon Deok-ryong,
senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for International
Economic Policy.
Yoon was the adviser to the finance minister in late 2008,
when the won fell almost 30 percent against the dollar in just
two months and the central bank had to dump billions of dollars
to prevent repeating a 1990s-style currency crisis.