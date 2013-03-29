SEOUL, March 29 South Korea has decided to drop
its plan to privatise state-controlled bank holding firm KDB
Financial Group and will retain a stake of at least 50 percent
in Industrial Bank of Korea, the finance ministry
said on Friday.
The ministry said in a statement that it planned to sell
some shares in IBK without endangering its status as the
majority shareholder. The government currently controls around
65 percent of IBK, which is a major lender for small and
medium-sized businesses.
($1 = 1112.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by John Mair)