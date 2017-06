SEOUL Jan 31 South Korean banks aim to contain growth in their household loans at an "early 5 percent range", a senior official at the financial regulatory agency said on Tuesday, below what the authorities had earlier advised.

Lee Eun-tae, director general of the banking department at the Financial Supervisory Services, made the remarks during a scheduled meeting with banking officials. (Reporting by Lee Chang-ho; Writing by Yoo Choonsik)