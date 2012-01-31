* Banks aim for "early 5 pct growth" in household lending
this yr -official
* Heavy household debt key risk for Asia's No.4 economy
(Updates with more details)
SEOUL Jan 31 South Korean banks aim to
contain growth in household lending this year to an "early 5
percent range," a senior official at the financial regulatory
agency said on Tuesday, below what authorities had earlier
advised.
Lee Eun-tae, director general of the banking department at
the Financial Supervisory Service, made the remarks during a
scheduled meeting with bank officials.
South Korea adopted a relatively modest set of measures in
June last year to prevent household debts from turning sour and
pushing Asia's fourth-largest economy into a fresh crisis.
Data late last year showed South Korean households carried
debts of around 1.6 times their annual disposable income, one of
the highest ratios among developed economies and exceeding that
seen in the United States before the 2008 financial crisis.
South Korean regulators have told banks to contain annual
household lending growth below nominal gross domestic product
growth, and suggested 7.2 percent as a maximum late last year.
Household lending by banks and other deposit-taking
financial institutions rose a net 8.7 percent by the end of
September 2011 over a year earlier, after an 8.2 percent rise
set in the whole of 2010, according to central bank data.
Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan told reporters on Monday the
household debt burden had been stabilising and the debt
structure improving since the government adopted measures to
control it last year.
Bahk acknowledged that rising household borrowings from
non-banking financial institutions were a source of concern but
said financial market authorities were asking non-bank lenders
to hold more reserve money.
(Reporting by Lee Chang-ho; Writing by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)