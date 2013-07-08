SEOUL, July 8 South Korea unveiled on Monday details of a long-anticipated plan to help local companies faced with temporary financial troubles sell new bonds more easily as part of their efforts to pay back maturing bonds.

The Financial Services Commission said in a statement the state-run Korea Development Bank would underwrite new bonds issued by the eligible companies and repackage most of them into a primary collateralised debt obligation (P-CBO) facility.

The P-CBO would then raise 6.4 trillion won ($5.60 billion) from investors, it said, without providing the value of original corporate bonds to be purchased under the plan. ($1 = 1142.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)