SEOUL, July 8 South Korea unveiled on Monday
details of a long-anticipated plan to help local companies faced
with temporary financial troubles sell new bonds more easily as
part of their efforts to pay back maturing bonds.
The Financial Services Commission said in a statement the
state-run Korea Development Bank would underwrite new bonds
issued by the eligible companies and repackage most of them into
a primary collateralised debt obligation (P-CBO) facility.
The P-CBO would then raise 6.4 trillion won ($5.60 billion)
from investors, it said, without providing the value of original
corporate bonds to be purchased under the plan.
($1 = 1142.3250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)