SEJONG, SOUTH KOREA, Sept 26 South Korea's
government unveiled a 357.7 trillion won ($332 billion) spending
proposal for 2014 and said President Park Geun-hye's
administration no longer expects to balance the budget within
its five-year term as relatively weak economic growth weighs on
revenue.
Following are the highlights of the government's budget
proposal to be submitted to parliament next month, summarised by
Reuters based on statements and briefings from the Ministry of
Strategy and Finance:
SPENDING, REVENUE AND ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS:
- The government's proposal calls for 357.7 trillion won
worth of fiscal spending next year, up 2.5 percent from
projected spending for 2013.
- The finance ministry projects 370.7 trillion won in total
income for 2014, up 2.8 percent from the projected income for
2013.
- The government budget forecasts 3.9 percent economic
growth next year, marginally lower than the 4.0 percent growth
tipped in June.
- Between 2013 and 2017, the finance ministry forecasts
average annual growth of 4 percent. It projects average annual
government income growth of 5 percent for the five-year period
but will keep expenditure growth at an annual average of 3.5
percent to reduce debt.
FISCAL PROJECTIONS
- South Korean government's fiscal deficit is projected to
be 1.8 percent of annual gross domestic product (GDP) next year,
unchanged from 2013.
- The finance ministry says the government aims to reduce
the fiscal deficit to 0.4 percent of GDP by 2017, the last full
year of President Park's five-year term that ends in February
2018. Park previously sought to balance the budget before she
leaves office.
- Total sovereign debt is projected to rise to 36.5 percent
of GDP, or 515.2 trillion won, in 2014. The finance ministry
projects total sovereign debt to be 36.2 percent of GDP, or
480.3 trillion won, for 2013. The Park administration aims to
reduce the sovereign debt to 35.6 percent of GDP by 2017.
KEY SPENDING
- The government's proposal seeks 105.9 trillion won in
expenditures related to health care, social welfare and
employment next year from 99.3 trillion won in 2013. This
represents a 6.7 percent rise, the biggest increase for any
spending category in the government budget.
- The government plans a subsidy programme providing
monthly payments of between 100,000 won and 200,000 won to South
Koreans aged 65 or older who fall below the top 30 percent in
terms of income. President Park had pledged to pay 200,000 won
in monthly subsidies to all Koreans aged 65 or older during her
election campaign last year.
- The 2014 budget proposal includes 732.8 billion won in
appropriations for the defence ministry's tender for
next-generation fighter jets, which is up in the air after
voting down the only qualifying bid, from Boeing, on
Tuesday. Finance ministry officials say the funding plans could
be altered depending on how the tender proceeds.
BOND ISSUANCE PLANS
- The finance ministry plans to sell up to 98 trillion won
worth of treasury bonds in 2014, up from 88.4 trillion won set
for 2013.
- 55.3 trillion won worth of bonds to be sold next year will
repay maturing debt, while another 4 trillion won worth of bonds
will be sold to ensure market liquidity. The rest will be
deficit bonds.
- The finance ministry plans to sell up to 18 trillion won
worth of won-denominated foreign exchange stabilisation bonds
next year, unchanged from 2013. The bonds are used to fund
foreign exchange intervention in markets.
- The government also plans to sell up to $2.5 billion worth
of non-won denominated bonds next year, up from $1 billion sold
earlier this month, to repay maturing non-won denominated debt.
OTHER COMMENTS
- Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok reiterated at an embargoed
briefing on Tuesday that the government opposes raising tax
rates, as such a move would further undercut growth. He said the
government must exhaust all other means, such as eliminating tax
exemptions and reducing the size of the country's underground
economy, before contemplating tax hikes.
- Vice Finance Minister Lee Suk-joon told reporters at an
embargoed briefing on Tuesday that it is highly unlikely the
government will draft another supplementary budget next year,
citing improving economic momentum.
($1 = 1077.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)