SEOUL, April 24 Burdened with high debt and facing uncertain prospects, South Korean consumers are tightening their purse strings, dampening hopes that they will lift the economy as exports - the country's traditional growth driver - splutter.

Some economists say sluggish consumer spending may mean that policymakers will have to do more later this year to support the economy despite a government stimulus package unveiled this month and two central bank rate cuts last year.

"It's hard to see how private consumption can improve from last year, and this will pose additional difficulties," SK Securities economist Yum Sang-hoon said.

First-quarter GDP figures on Thursday are expected to show a pick up in the country's modest economic growth, but prospects for the rest of the year are uncertain.

South Korea's exports in the first quarter grew by just 0.5 percent from a year earlier. In the first 20 days of April, they fell more than 3 percent from a year earlier and a weak factory report from China and unexpected slump this week in export orders for bellwether Taiwan highlighted sluggish global demand.

That could spell a more difficult environment for some of South Korea's big exporters, like electronics giant Samsung Electronics and carmaker Hyundai Motor Co .

With the euro area in recession, relatively sluggish growth in both the United States and China, and a slump in the yen spurring Japanese exporters, that leaves some pressure on Korean consumers to take up the economic slack.

"Right now, we need domestic demand to hold up until the external conditions start recovering," said Choi Sang-mok, director general of economic policy at the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.

But data suggests Korea's consumers are keeping a tight hold on their wallets.

South Korea's department store sales rose a healthy 7.5 percent in March from a year earlier, but pointing to an underlying weakness, the average purchase price fell 2 percent from a year earlier for the 11th decline in the past 12 months, government data shows.

That slide happened even though household income growth outpaced spending for seven straight quarters through the fourth quarter of 2012, suggesting households are conserving cash and repaying debt.

"I don't really think about going to department stores lately unless they are having a sale," said Ryu Ji-hye, a 27-year-old office worker in Seoul, who is one such Korean keeping her spending in check.

That may not be too surprising. Household debt was 156 percent of gross domestic income in 2011, sixth among the 21 countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development for which data was available.

Although household debt has been relatively high for some time, property prices are trending lower, which may help to explain Koreans' interest to pare back on their debt and keep a lid on spending. Average housing prices were flat in March from February following eight consecutive months of sequential declines.

"To be fair, private consumption has held up fairly well despite the weak economic conditions because job growth and wages have held firm," said the finance ministry's Choi. "But there will be challenges here as well if things continue on this way, which is why we have put together our stimulus package."

MORE STIMULUS?

The new government of President Park Geun-hye unveiled 5.3 trillion won ($4.7 billion) in stimulus spending last week to generate jobs, support small business and boost property prices. It said the measures would lift economic growth in 2013 by 0.3 percentage point to 2.6 percent.

However, some analysts said in the absence of any surprise strength in the Korean or global economies, the package may not be enough.

"It will be hard for the government to achieve its growth target," SK Securities' Yum said.

The government's desire to preserve its fiscal health leaves the administration with limited room to expand policy further and so may put the onus on the Bank of Korea to take action.

Most analysts currently forecast that the central bank's policy rate will be left unchanged this year at 2.75 percent after two cuts of 25 basis points each last year, although predicting how the volatile central bank will act has been particularly difficult after several surprises in recent years.

It unexpectedly kept the benchmark rate unchanged this month, although Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Hyundai Securities, said the central bank had more room than many other central banks to ease policy if need be.

"South Korea's policy rate is higher than the major economies in the world, so I think the Bank of Korea will act more aggressively and cut rates if conditions deteriorate further," Lee said.

The economy grew by 2 percent in 2012, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis and a far cry from the typical, pre-crisis expansion rates of more than 4 percent.

The Bank of Korea currently forecasts the economy will grow 2.6 percent this year, while the new government is targeting up to 2.8 percent.

Private economists see 2013 growth at 2.8 percent as well, the latest major poll by Reuters shows.

Economists expect the Bank of Korea's advance estimates of first-quarter GDP on Thursday to show seasonally adjusted growth picked up to 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 as the government boosted spending in a bid to support the economy. (Additional reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Neil Fullick)