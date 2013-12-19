SEOUL Dec 19 South Korean lawmakers ratified on Thursday a bill allowing local banks to issue covered bonds, debt typically backed by mortgage loans, a move that policymakers hope will bolster efforts to contain hefty household debt problems.

Covered bonds are considered more structurally sound than the mortgage-backed securities that contributed to the global financial crisis, as the underlying assets remain on the balance sheet of banks issueing the debt.

Policymakers say that covered bonds will help push borrowers towards longer-term and fixed-rate loans. This should provide some relief for South Korean households, among the world's most highly leveraged.

Korean banks are required to increase the proportion of fixed rate and amortising mortgage loans by the end of 2016, to 30 percent each of their overall mortgage portfolio. At the end of June, fixed-rate loans accounted for 17.3 percent of portfolios, and amortising loans were 17.4 percent.

Government officials say covered bonds will help banks handle duration or interest rate risks related to such loans. Covered bonds tend to have stronger credit ratings and reduce borrowing costs, and also often carry fixed rates and have longer maturities than typical local bank funding.

Local banks will likely be able to sell the debt from 2014's second quarter after local regulators finalise procedures and regulatory steps. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)