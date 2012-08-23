SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's household credit growth expanded at the slowest pace in three years at the end of June, as the real estate market and domestic demand wallowed, quarterly central bank data showed on Thursday.

Household credit rose 5.6 percent to 922.0 trillion won ($811.66 billion) at the end of June this year from a year earlier, the slowest growth since a 5.5 percent rise at the end of the second quarter of 2009, the Bank of Korea data showed.

The data comes after a 7.0 percent gain in the first quarter, maintaining a weakening streak seen since mid-2011 as the South Korean economy mires through economic hardships stemming from the euro zone debt crisis.

Household credit data includes borrowings from financial institutions and purchases on credit and is not adjusted for seasonal patterns or inflation.

($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won)