SEOUL Aug 22 South Korea's annual household
credit growth expanded at the quickest pace in nine months over
the second quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday,
hinting at a turnaround in domestic consumption.
Household credit in the April-June period was up 5.5 percent
on an annual basis at 980 trillion won ($877 billion), versus a
revised 5.1 percent gain three months before, the Bank of Korea
said.
It was the fastest growth since a 5.6 percent annual rise in
household credit seen at the end of the third quarter of 2012,
and the first acceleration after the rate of household credit
growth slowed for seven consecutive quarters.
The measure includes borrowings from financial institutions
and purchases on credit and is not adjusted for seasonal
patterns or inflation.
Households borrowing money for real estate mainly drove the
gain as South Koreans took advantage of tax cuts that expired at
end-June, the Bank of Korea said.
South Korea's household debt burden has eased considerably
since mid-2011, when the credit growth rate shot to over 9
percent, as continuous economic crises sapped consumer
confidence and reduced borrowing levels.
($1 = 1117.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)