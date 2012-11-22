SEOUL Nov 22 Annual growth in South Korea's
household credit cooled for a fifth consecutive quarter to its
slowest rate in more than three years at the end of September
due to a sustained economic slump, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
Household credit growth at the end of September was 5.6
percent over a year earlier at 937.5 trillion won ($865
billion), the slowest growth since a 5.5 percent rise at the end
of the second quarter of 2009, the Bank of Korea data showed.
It follows a revised 5.8 percent gain by the end of June in
household credit including borrowing from financial institutions
and purchases on credit. It is not adjusted for seasonal
patterns or inflation.
South Korea's household debt burden has been on an easing
track since posting a 9.1 percent annual rise at the end of the
second quarter 2011, hit by the effects from the protracted euro
zone debt crisis, weak domestic property market and slowing
economy.
($1 = 1083.4000 Korean won)
