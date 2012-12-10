* Banks may be required to meet FX derivatives ceilings
daily or weekly
* Ceiling requirements currently based on a monthly average
* S.Korea concerned about Korean won's appreciation in
recent months
* Future adjustments may include bank levy, NDF market, bond
market inflows
(Adds comments from deputy fin min, analyst)
By Se Young Lee and Lee Shin-hyung
SEOUL, Dec 10 South Korea may start checking
banks' daily foreign-exchange derivatives positions, finance
ministry officials said on Monday, as regulators seek to
strengthen the country's defences against rapid foreign capital
flows.
Banks are currently required to meet their currency
derivatives ceiling based on their monthly average, which
officials say allows them to temporarily exceed the limit on
some days then roll back the positions to meet the requirements.
"Requiring the banks to meet their caps on a daily basis
would be consistent with the intent behind establishing the
foreign-exchange derivatives regulation," Deputy Finance
Minister Choi Jong-ku told Reuters.
South Korea already lowered the ceilings on banks' foreign
currency derivatives positions in November, seeking to stem the
flow of hot money into its markets.
The Korean won traded at a 15-month high early on
Monday and is up nearly 7 percent against the dollar so far this
year. It has appreciated roughly 15 percent against the yen so
far this year, as well, putting more pressure on the country's
struggling exporters.
Local policymakers have repeatedly voiced concerns about the
currency's strength. Its appreciation has accelerated since
September despite weak economic indicators, which officials said
may be due to speculation.
Choi also said authorities may temporarily require banks to
meet their caps based on a weekly average to ease the
transition.
The currency reacted little to the news, as most investors
had already been expecting additional steps against foreign
inflows. But dealers said the ministry's comments, combined with
fears of additional market interventions, will provide
additional support for the dollar.
"The announcement appears to be strategically timed to
coincide with the won rising above the 1,080 resistance level,"
Hyundai Futures analyst Lee Dae-ho said, adding that authorities
may also be trying to coax importers to buy dollars by
undercutting expectations for any sharp falls for the U.S. unit.
From Jan. 1, 2013, ceilings on currency derivative positions
will be cut to 30 percent of equity for local banks from the
current 40 percent while the cap for the foreign bank branches
will be cut to 150 percent from 200 percent. The ministry is
studying whether to cut these caps further, Choi said.
Based on current regulations, a bank that exceeds the
derivatives cap will have its cap reduced based on how long the
firm breached the cap and by how much.
Another finance ministry official said that while the
government is studying various options, tighter rules on
derivatives trading is likely to come first as it takes the
least amount of time to implement.
The foreign-exchange authorities are also considering steps
involving the non-deliverable forwards market and foreigners'
bond investments in order to bolster existing capital flows
management regulations, the official said, without providing
specifics.
Authorities could also adjust existing levies on banks'
offshore borrowings or also start subjecting brokerages to the
same levies, Choi said, though adding that such steps would
require additional discussions within the government.
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo &
Kim Coghill)