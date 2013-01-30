* Deputy Fin Min: may tighten curbs on banks' FX derivatives

* Says might consider measures similar to Tobin Tax levy (Adds quotes, details, market reaction)

SEOUL Jan 30 South Korea warned speculative investors against betting on the won rising fast and said on Wednesday it would consider new measures similar to the Tobin Tax, or a levy on financial transactions, if needed in future.

The government will tell state-controlled firms to refrain from borrowing abroad and then will further tighten rules on banks' currency derivatives trading to ease market volatility, a top foreign exchange official at the finance ministry said.

"The external environment and foreign exchange market movements since the fourth quarter of 2012 have created a considerably worrying situation," said Deputy Finance Minister Choi Jong-ku in a prepared speech for a seminar.

In the last three months of 2012, the won strengthened a whopping 16.5 percent against the yen, the biggest quarterly gain in nearly 15 years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

This year, the yen has weakened around 4.5 percent against the dollar, while the won has shed just more than 1 percent against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the won extended a fall against the dollar after the warning remarks, dropping as much as 0.5 percent before the losses were pared.

Japan's drive to print more money to revive the world's third-largest economy has sent the yen diving more than 13 percent against the dollar in just three months, giving an additional boost to the already strengthening won.

South Korea, the fourth-largest economy in Asia, is in fierce competition with the bigger neighbour for exporting products such as cars and electronics devices to key markets. A firmer won can cause severe damage to Korean exporters.

Choi said that South Korea may also increase the weighting of non-deliverable forward (NDF) positions when calculating the total amount of derivatives subject to the derivatives rules.

Domestic banks are currently allowed to hold currency derivatives positions equivalent to no more than 30 percent of equity while branches of foreign banks can go up to 150 percent of equity under controls aimed at smoothing capital inflows.

Choi said the country was opposed to adopting a policy of imposing an outright levy on financial transactions but would consider similar measures should the speculation on the won intensify over time. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)