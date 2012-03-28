(For full story, double click ) SEOUL, March 29 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): FEBRUARY ^JANUARY Current account 4,102.4 1,593.1 Goods account 4,572.1 758.8 Services account -699.0 461.2 Primary income account 290.0 713.3 Secondary income account -60.8 -340.2 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 36.0 -1.7 Financial account -690.5 1,307.3 Direct investment account -3,572.6 -2,013.3 Portfolio investment account 5,952.4 7,737.0 Financial derivatives account 214.1 434.2 Other investment account -1,097.5 -2,190.4 =Reserve assets -2,186.8 -2,660.2 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)