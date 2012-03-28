(For full story, double click )
SEOUL, March 29 South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):
FEBRUARY ^JANUARY
Current account 4,102.4 1,593.1
Goods account 4,572.1 758.8
Services account -699.0 461.2
Primary income account 290.0 713.3
Secondary income account -60.8 -340.2
- - - -
*Capital and financial account
Capital account 36.0 -1.7
Financial account -690.5 1,307.3
Direct investment account -3,572.6 -2,013.3
Portfolio investment account 5,952.4 7,737.0
Financial derivatives account 214.1 434.2
Other investment account -1,097.5 -2,190.4
=Reserve assets -2,186.8 -2,660.2
^ Revised
* Not adjusted for seasonal patterns
= Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.
SOURCE: Bank of Korea
