SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):
MARCH ^FEBRUARY
Current account 3,182.8 4,017.0
Goods account 2,527.1 4,485.7
Services account 304.7 -699.0
Primary income account 793.9 290.0
Secondary income account -442.9 -59.7
- - - -
*Capital and financial account
Capital account 100.0 36.0
Financial account -1,625.6 -956.3
Direct investment account -1,617.4 -3,572.6
Portfolio investment account 1,303.9 6,115.2
Financial derivatives account 921.6 214.1
Other investment account -494.3 -1,526.1
=Reserve assets -1,739.4 -2,186.8
^ Revised
* Not adjusted for seasonal patterns
= Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.
SOURCE: Bank of Korea
