SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, May 30 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): APRIL ^MARCH Current account 1,623.0 3,115.5 Goods account 970.4 2,456.7 Services account -71.4 304.6 Primary income account 917.3 793.9 Secondary income account -193.3 -439.7 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 102.3 100.0 Financial account 20.1 -1,862.4 Direct investment account -940.4 -1,617.4 Portfolio investment account -2,213.3 1,303.9 Financial derivatives account 320.5 706.7 Other investment account 2,632.1 -516.2 =Reserve assets 221.2 -1,739.4 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
BRASILIA, June 8 After its chief judge urged his peers to consider Brazil's political stability, the country's top electoral court on Thursday excluded testimony of engineering company executives in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer