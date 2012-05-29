(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, May 30 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): APRIL ^MARCH Current account 1,623.0 3,115.5 Goods account 970.4 2,456.7 Services account -71.4 304.6 Primary income account 917.3 793.9 Secondary income account -193.3 -439.7 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 102.3 100.0 Financial account 20.1 -1,862.4 Direct investment account -940.4 -1,617.4 Portfolio investment account -2,213.3 1,303.9 Financial derivatives account 320.5 706.7 Other investment account 2,632.1 -516.2 =Reserve assets 221.2 -1,739.4 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)