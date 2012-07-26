Fitch Affirms 6 Omani Banks' LT IDRs; Downgrades 1 VR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of HSBC Bank Oman (HBON) at 'A-' and Bank Muscat (BM) at 'BBB'. National Bank of Oman (NBO), Ahli Bank SAOG (ABO), Bank Dhofar (BD) and Bank Sohar (BS) have also been affirmed at Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on all the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has downgraded the Viability Rating (VR) of ABO, reflecting its weaker funding pro