SEOUL, Sept 28 South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):
AUG ^JULY
Current account 4,308.6 4,421.0
Goods account 4,332.7 3,811.0
Services account 58.1 719.0
Primary income account 33.7 105.1
Secondary income account -115.9 -214.0
- - - -
*Capital and financial account
Capital account 8.0 36.3
Financial account -644.1 -7,876.4
Direct investment account -1,607.1 -1,443.6
Portfolio investment account 580.9 2,529.2
Financial derivatives account 68.3 267.1
Other investment account 1,432.9 -7,625.3
=Reserve assets -1,119.2 -1,603.8
^ Revised
* Not adjusted for seasonal patterns
= Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.
SOURCE: Bank of Korea
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)