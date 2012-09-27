(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Sept 28 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): AUG ^JULY Current account 4,308.6 4,421.0 Goods account 4,332.7 3,811.0 Services account 58.1 719.0 Primary income account 33.7 105.1 Secondary income account -115.9 -214.0 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 8.0 36.3 Financial account -644.1 -7,876.4 Direct investment account -1,607.1 -1,443.6 Portfolio investment account 580.9 2,529.2 Financial derivatives account 68.3 267.1 Other investment account 1,432.9 -7,625.3 =Reserve assets -1,119.2 -1,603.8 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)