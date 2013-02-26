* Jan current account jumps to record high on exports
* Data shows exports unaffected by weakening Japan yen
SEOUL Feb 27 South Korea's seasonally adjusted
current account surplus in January more than doubled to a record
high on a jump in exports that showed Asia's fourth-largest
economy had not yet been affected by Japan's expansionary
monetary policy.
Data from the Bank of Korea showed the current account in
January stood at $6.52 billion from a revised $3.00 billion
surplus in December, which was the highest since the central
bank started keeping records from January 1980.
January exports shot up by a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent
to $49.75 billion from December while imports fell 2.9 percent
to $43.03 billion, producing a $6.73 billion surplus in the
goods trade account, Bank of Korea data showed.
The sharp rise in exports was attributed to healthy demand
for South Korea's telecommunications and petroleum products, the
central bank said, and partly due to revisions to the Bank of
Korea's calculating methods to improve accuracy.
Policymakers have said they have yet to see the effects of
ultra-loose monetary policies of some advanced countries such as
the U.S. and Japan, although they have continuously voiced
concern over the policies shaking up the Korean won.
Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo said on Tuesday that
the yen's fall posed as a downside risk to the economy while
South Korea's new president, Park Geun-hye said last week that
her administration will take pre-emptive and effective steps to
stabilise the won.
The local currency gained nearly 23 percent against the
Japanese yen last year, and it is up another roughly 4
percent this year due to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
attempt at giving his economy a shock boost.
Meanwhile in the financial account, Asia's fourth-largest
economy saw a net outflow of $0.96 billion in January without
being adjusted for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net
outflow of $3.94 billion seen in December, as foreigners were
seen dumping South Korean stocks.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric
Meijer)