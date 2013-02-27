* Exports rise, current account hits record in Jan
* Foreign portfolio investment sees net outflow
* No sign yet of hot money inflow after yen slide: analysts
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Feb 27 The impact on South Korean exports
and capital markets from the yen's dramatic slide has so far
been limited, data showed on Wednesday, attributed by analysts
to Seoul's capital controls and fragile global investor
sentiment.
Bank of Korea current account data showed exports in January
jumped a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent from the month before,
more than recovering a 3.2 percent loss in December, while
foreigners pulled a net $1.4 billion out of stock and bond
markets.
The export growth against a slight fall in imports helped
Asia's fourth-largest economy post a record seasonally-adjusted
current account surplus of $6.52 billion in January, more than
double a $3.00 billion surplus in December.
The yen has plunged 15 percent against the dollar
between September and January -- the worst in 18 years for any
four months -- on Japan's moves to end deflation by printing
more new money, stirring tensions with mostly emerging economies
worried about massive capital inflows as a result.
"The moves by Japan came only after similar monetary policy
easing in the United States and Europe had already funnelled
investment money into emerging markets," said Jeong Young-sik,
research fellow at Samsung Economic Research Institute.
"I don't see any solid sign of massive hot-money inflows
because of Japan's policy," he said, while adding the fragile
situation in Europe and depressed credit demand within South
Korea offset the advantages of short-term investment in this
market.
RELATIVELY CALM, UNTIL NOW
Foreign portfolio investment in South Korea averaged a net
$755 million per month between October and January, sharply down
from a net $2.75 billion per month on average for the preceding
12 months, Bank of Korea data showed.
An official at the central bank, who refused to be
identified because he was not authorised to talk to media on
market trends, agreed there was no sign of foreign fund inflows
growing since the yen's slide started.
South Korea has imposed three sets of measures aimed at
curbing the inflow of borrowed money from abroad in recent years
to avoid the repeat of a 1997 currency crisis that had been
sparked when a rush of hot-money inflows reversed direction.
The relatively stable fund flows across the border despite
the yen's tumbling will now likely give South Korea's new
president some time to watch and wait before imposing
additional capital-control measures, analysts said.
"The president will probably keep making warnings of new
measures but I don't think it will come at any time soon," said
Jeong My-young, currency strategist at Samsung Futures.
President Park Geun-hye, sworn in this week to be the
country's first female leader, has said earlier her government
would take pre-emptive action if the won's appreciation got out
of control and fund flows quickened.
The won jumped about 4 percent against the yen
this year on top of a 23 percent gain last year, but it was
trading slightly weaker than the end of last year against the
dollar on depressed domestic stock prices.
Low credit demand among South Koreans living with a weak
property market and uncertain economic prospects has also
contributed to relatively tame fund inflow at a time when
interest rates are low.
Seoul's stock market has also been hit by expectations that
U.S. fund manager Vanguard would sell a few billion dollars in
South Korean stocks after its switch from the MSCI index to the
FTSE to track markets for its emerging-market funds.
