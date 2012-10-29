(For full table, double-click )
SEOUL Oct 30 South Korea's current account
surplus fell to $3.90 billion in September on a seasonally
adjusted basis from a revised $4.46 billion surplus in August on
a sharp rise in imports, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Exports, also adjusted for seasonal factors, rose 5.4
percent to $46.35 billion in September from a revised $43.96
billion in August, while imports grew 6.9 percent to $42.20
billion from $39.49 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.
Without seasonal adjustments, Asia's fourth-largest economy
posted a current account surplus of $6.07 billion in September,
up sharply from a surplus of $2.50 billion in August.
In the financial account, the country posted a net outflow
of $5.20 billion in September without adjustment for seasonal
patterns, compared to a revised $0.61 billion outflow in August.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)