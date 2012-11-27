(For full table, double-click )
SEOUL Nov 28 South Korea's current account
surplus in October rose to a seasonally adjusted $4.42 billion
from a revised $3.75 billion surplus in September as exports
grew faster than imports, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Exports rose 4.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis to
$48.27 billion in October while imports expanded by 2.6 percent
to $43.29 billion from $42.21 billion, producing a $4.98 billion
surplus in the goods trade account, Bank of Korea data showed.
On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the current account in
October stood at a surplus of $5.82 billion.
In the financial account, Asia's fourth-largest economy
posted a net outflow of $7.27 billion in October without
adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised outflow
of $4.93 billion a month before.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)