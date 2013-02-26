SEOUL Feb 27 South Korea's seasonally adjusted
current account surplus in January more than doubled to a record
$6.52 billion from a revised $3.00 billion surplus in December
as exports rose, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
January exports shot up by a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent
to $49.75 billion from December while imports fell 2.9 percent
to $43.03 billion, producing a $6.73 billion surplus in the
goods trade account, Bank of Korea data showed.
In the financial account, Asia's fourth-largest economy saw
a net outflow of $0.96 billion in January without being adjusted
for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of
$3.94 billion seen in December.
