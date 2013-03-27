BRIEF-Amana Cooperative Insurance appoints Mahmoud Mohammad Al Toukhi as chairman
* Appoints Mahmoud Mohammad Al Toukhi as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2n38OK2) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 28 South Korea's seasonally adjusted current account surplus fell to $4.45 billion in February from a revised $6.59 billion in January, when it hit an all-time high, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Exports last month fell by a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent to $47.29 billion over the previous month while imports edged down 0.3 percent to $42.91 billion, producing a goods account surplus of $4.38 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.
In the financial account, Asia's fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $3.31 billion in February, without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $0.96 billion in January, the data showed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.65 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment