Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
SEOUL May 29 South Korea's seasonally adjusted current account surplus rose in April from March, but exports and imports both fell in a sign of cooling momentum in the trade-reliant economy, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted current account surplus widened to $4.80 billion in April from a revised $4.31 billion surplus in March as the goods account surplus increased to $3.24 billion from $3.19 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.
Exports fell 2.1 percent in April and imports declined by 2.4 percent, a sign of cooling in Asia's fourth-largest economy after a faster-than-expected 0.9 percent rise in the first quarter over the preceding three-month period.
The central bank data showed, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the current account surplus in April shrank to $3.97 billion from a revised $4.93 billion surplus in March.
In the financial account, the country posted a net outflow of $2.57 billion in April without adjustments for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised $6.79 billion outflow in March. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: