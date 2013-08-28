SEOUL Aug 29 South Korea's seasonally adjusted
current account surplus inched up in July from June, extending
an uninterrupted run of surplus since early 2009 and marching
toward a record surplus for the whole year, data showed on
Thursday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy posted a current account
surplus of $4.97 billion in July in seasonally adjusted terms,
up from a revised $4.79 billion surplus in June, according to
data from the Bank of Korea, the central bank.
In July, exports grew a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent to
$45.87 billion over the month before while imports also rose,
but at a slower pace of 0.9 percent to $41.94 billion, resulting
in a goods account surplus of $3.92 billion, the data showed.
South Korea, also the world's seventh-largest exporter, has
not posted a monthly current account deficit since January 2009,
thanks to robust sales abroad of electronics goods and cars amid
depressed prices of raw materials that it imports.
In annual terms, South Korea has kept the current account
firmly in surplus each year since the 1997 Asia financial crisis
and posted a $43.1 billion surplus last year, one of the largest
among the major economies.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on current account link.reuters.com/bes76s
Graphic on economy link.reuters.com/mad96t
Full table of July data
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The Bank of Korea's latest projection published in early
July tips this year's current account surplus to reach $53
billion, which would amount to well more than 4 percent of the
country's annual gross domestic product.
Thursday's data showed the current account surplus in July
amounted to $6.77 billion without adjustment for seasonal
patterns, bringing the surplus for the first seven months of
this year at $36.55 billion.
The data came as some emerging economies with weak
international balance of payment positions have been hit
especially hard by capital flight away from emerging markets on
the prospects of rising yields in developed regions.
Analysts say South Korea is expected to navigate the tides
of capital flight relatively well thanks to its healthy balance
of payment position, notably the strong current account.
"Korea's balance of payments should remain well supported by
a strong current account," Ronald Man, an economist at HSBC in
Hong Kong, said in a note. "(Korea is) unlikely to come under
pressures similar to during the run-up to the 1997 Asian
Financial Crisis and 2008 global financial crisis."
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric
Meijer)