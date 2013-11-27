(For full table, double-click )
SEOUL Nov 28 South Korea's current account
surplus surged to a record high in October as exports grew more
than imports, central bank data showed on Thursday, highlighting
one of the factors behind persistent upward pressure on the won.
Asia's fourth-largest economy posted a current account
surplus of $7.92 billion in October on a seasonally adjusted
basis, up sharply from a revised $4.93 billion surplus in
September, the Bank of Korea data showed.
Exports grew 4.4 percent from September to a record $50.17
billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, while imports rose by
1.9 percent to $43.92 billion, producing a goods account surplus
of $6.25 billion, the data showed.
South Korea has posted a current account surplus every month
since early 2009.
Without adjustment for seasonal patterns, the current
account surplus in October was $9.51 billion, also a record, up
from $6.54 billion in September, the data showed.
On the financial account, South Korea saw a net outflow of
$10.09 billion in October, compared to a net outflow of $4.54
billion in the previous month.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and John
Mair)